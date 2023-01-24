Forestar Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $20.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Texas-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The real estate and natural resources developer posted revenue of $216.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOR