Paylocity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $57.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $1.74 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services posted revenue of $339.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Paylocity said it expects revenue in the range of $299.2 million to $303.2 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCTY