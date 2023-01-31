NVR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $454.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $133.44.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $104.10 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.73 billion, or $491.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.33 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR