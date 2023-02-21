Photronics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Monday reported earnings of $14 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $211.1 million in the period.

