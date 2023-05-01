Medallion Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) on Monday reported earnings of $15.4 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $57.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.7 million.

