Sequans: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLOMBES, France (AP) — Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Colombes, France-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $15.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $60.6 million.

