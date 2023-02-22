5N Plus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — 5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $8.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The specialty metal and chemical products maker posted revenue of $61 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $23 million, or 26 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $264.2 million.

