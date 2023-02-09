AbbVie: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.47 billion.

On a per-share basis, the North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.60 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.54 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $15.12 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.84 billion, or $6.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $58.05 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.70 to $11.10 per share.

AbbVie shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 7%. The stock has increased nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

