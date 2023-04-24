German American Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported net income of $20.8 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Jasper, Indiana, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $75.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64 million, which missed Street forecasts.

