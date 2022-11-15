Bio-Path: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) _ Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellaire, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents.

The company’s shares closed at $1.59. A year ago, they were trading at $4.67.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPTH