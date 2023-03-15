Circor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Circor International Inc. (CIR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The maker of valves and other engineered products posted revenue of $214.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $19.4 million, or 95 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $786.9 million.

