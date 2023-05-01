Terex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $112.6 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.60 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The machinery products maker posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

Terex expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $6 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.8 billion to $5 billion.

