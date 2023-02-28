AP NEWS
    Ituran: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    February 28, 2023 GMT

    AZOOR, Israel (AP) — AZOOR, Israel (AP) — Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

    The Azoor, Israel-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share.

    The maker of tracking and communications technology for vehicles posted revenue of $74.9 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $37.1 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $293.1 million.

