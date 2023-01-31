Stryker: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) _ Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $563 million.

The Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.84 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $5.2 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.95 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.36 billion, or $6.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.45 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.85 to $10.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYK