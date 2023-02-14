Devon Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.2 billion.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.66 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $4.3 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.02 billion, or $9.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.17 billion.

