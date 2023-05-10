PennantPark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.7 million.

