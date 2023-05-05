Biglari: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $64.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $222.28 per share.

The investment firm that owns or has holdings in Steak ’n Shake and Cracker Barrel restaurants, as well as Maxim magazine posted revenue of $90.2 million in the period.

Biglari shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $191.05, an increase of 35% in the last 12 months.

