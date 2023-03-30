Rockwell Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wixom, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.7 million, or $1.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $72.8 million.

Rockwell Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $78 million to $82 million.

