Tupperware: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 24 cents per share.

The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics posted revenue of $313.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.2 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

