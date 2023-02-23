AP NEWS
    Spartan Stores: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    February 23, 2023 GMT

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Spartan Stores Inc. (SPTN) on Thursday reported net income of $650,000 in its fourth quarter.

    The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

    The grocery store operator and grocery distributor posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.23 billion.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $34.5 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.64 billion.

    Spartan Stores expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.9 billion to $10.2 billion.

