DraftKings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $397.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $769.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $699.6 million.

