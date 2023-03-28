AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Jefferies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    March 28, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Tuesday reported profit of $135.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 55 cents per share.

    The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JEF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JEF

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.