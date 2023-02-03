Twin Disc: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) _ Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Friday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $63.4 million in the period.

_____

