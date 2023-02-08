Perion Network: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $38.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Holon, Israel-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $209.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99.2 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $640.3 million.

Perion Network expects full-year revenue in the range of $720 million to $740 million.

