KKR Real Estate: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Monday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $152.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $46.6 million.

