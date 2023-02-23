Kaman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Kaman Corp. (KAMN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $54.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The industrial distribution aircraft components company posted revenue of $197.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $46.2 million, or $1.65 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $688 million.

Kaman expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 57 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million.

