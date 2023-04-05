DLocal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Tuesday reported net income of $19.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The online payment company posted revenue of $118.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108.7 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $418.9 million.

