CRA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.7 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $145 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.6 million, or $5.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $590.9 million.

