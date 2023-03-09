Genesco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $38.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $3.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.06 per share.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $725 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $71.9 million, or $5.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.38 billion.

Genesco expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.90 per share.

