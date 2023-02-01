CGI: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $281.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had profit of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The information technology and business process services company posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.46 billion.

