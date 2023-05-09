Voyager Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) on Tuesday reported profit of $124 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.94 per share.

The gene therapy company posted revenue of $150.5 million in the period.

