Bank First Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) _ Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.8 million.

The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.2 million, or $5.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $123.9 million.

Bank First Corporation shares have dropped 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $85.33, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.

