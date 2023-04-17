April 17, 2023 GMT
Unity Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Monday reported net income of $10.3 million in its first quarter.
The bank, based in Clinton, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 96 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.3 million, beating Street forecasts.
