HAMILTON HM 11, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Monday reported net income of $46.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm 11, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The tanker company posted revenue of $87.1 million in the period.

