Ribbon Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The maker of technology for telephone services over internet networks posted revenue of $186.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ribbon Communications said it expects revenue in the range of $205 million to $215 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $840 million to $870 million.

