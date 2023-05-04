Pctel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — Pctel Inc. (PCTI) on Thursday reported net income of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomingdale, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The provider of antennas and services for wireless networks posted revenue of $23 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Pctel expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 4 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $20 million to $21 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCTI