Universal Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Thursday reported earnings of $24.2 million in its first quarter.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $316.5 million in the period.

