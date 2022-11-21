Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $37.2 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on URBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/URBN