Curo Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Curo Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) on Thursday reported a loss of $186.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $4.60. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $217.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $185.5 million, or $4.59 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.03 billion.

