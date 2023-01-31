MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) _ MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $93,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Gurgaon, India-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $170.5 million in the period.

