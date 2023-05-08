Akoya: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Monday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its first quarter.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The tissue analysis provider posted revenue of $21.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.4 million.

Akoya expects full-year revenue in the range of $95 million to $98 million.

Akoya shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.44, a decrease of 34% in the last 12 months.

