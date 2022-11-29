Citi Trends: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) _ Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $24.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $3.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 24 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $192.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTRN