Lundin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $145.6 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $811.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $426.9 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.04 billion.

