Planet Fitness: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The fitness center operator posted revenue of $281.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99.4 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $936.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLNT