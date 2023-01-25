CVB Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) _ CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $66.2 million.

The Ontario, California-based bank said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $154.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $149.9 million, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $235.4 million, or $1.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $555.5 million.

