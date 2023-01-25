Seagate: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Seagate expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $2.15 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.32 billion.

