    San Juan Basin Royalty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 16, 2023 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Monday reported net income of $36 million in its first quarter.

    The Houston-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share.

    The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period.

