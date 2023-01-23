Park National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) _ Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported net income of $33.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Newark, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.94 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $135.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $121 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $148.4 million, or $9.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $483 million.

