FalconStor Software: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FalconStor Software Inc. (FALC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $448,000 in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The software-defined storage company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

