LifeStance Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The outpatient mental health services provider posted revenue of $229.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $215.6 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $859.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, LifeStance Health said it expects revenue in the range of $242 million to $252 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $980 million to $1.02 billion.

